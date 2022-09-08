BOZEMAN, Mont. - It is almost as difficult to obtain commercial space in Bozeman than anywhere else in the country.
Just like the housing market, commercial real estate is expensive and hard to come by in the Gallatin Valley area because of the low vacancy rates. That is why Sterling CRE Advisors is hosting Bozeman MarketWatch, to present data they've collected on the market to help people know what they should be paying, what the market dictates, and plan for what expansion might cost.
Sterling says this can be beneficial for business owners of all kinds. City or county officials can get a sense of what the market is like for Multifamily products, industrial and retail spaces and gives them an idea of where they're at from a economic development perspective.
Leasing a commercial space can be complicated so this can help anyone looking to buying a building or develop land.
They also want to look at what is coming in the future. There is 120,000 square feet of new development coming, which Sarah Knobel, Sterling's Brand Marketing Director told me is actually not a lot. That will keep the market tight for a couple more years still.
Attendees will be given a large brochure of information on the market data they've collected. You must register for the event, that can be done here. It is free for local entrepreneurs, members of the public and city/county officials. There is a fee for realtors and brokers simply because this data and market information is not available anywhere else. The event is from 5-7 PM at the Hilltop Garden Inn. The first hour is presentations and the second hour is a cocktail social for networking and asking questions.
