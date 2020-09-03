BOZEMAN- Chris Mehl, Mayor of Bozeman, is being accused of poor behavior, and a special meeting is being called for.
A city commission meeting is being called for on Tuesday at 6:00 pm to provide the commission the opportunity to discuss documents produced during two recent public record requests.
The Commission Memorandum gives documents including the recent public records requests and two emails.
You can read the memorandum and view the documents here.
Chris Mehl has provided the following statement:
"On Tuesday, the city commission will meet to discuss how I communicated with the previous city managers, difficulties in those relationships, and how the city is moving forward under the new city manager who started in May.
I welcome the opportunity to have this meeting and share my perspective. Citizens deserve representatives who take on difficult issues and ask hard questions to make the best decisions possible. It’s important the city remain transparent; learning information and sharing it with the public.
It’s become clear that my direct style doesn’t work for everyone and can be counterproductive. I deeply apologize for both my actions and results of my actions that made anyone uncomfortable. I screwed up and need to do better. I also want to be clear that I’ve never name-called or belittled anyone, nor interfered in city administration.
Finally, I am encouraged to work with the new city manager, Jeff Mihelich. Things are going well. Jeff recently told the city commission he has not witnessed any problems since he arrived in May.
My goal is to lock in this productive relationship going forward. It’s an honor to serve Bozeman. Thank you."