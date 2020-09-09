BOZEMAN- Mayor Chris Mehl has resigned, and Deputy Mayor Cyndy Andrus will be sworn in as Mayor and will assume the role.
Montana Right Now received the following statement from Mehl in regards to his resignation:
BOZEMAN, MT – It’s been an honor to serve Bozeman for more than ten years, and I thank the voters for that repeated opportunity. I care deeply about our community. While I was working to be a proactive and prepared representative under the city charter, other commissioners do not see it that way.
Bozeman has many challenges before it, and I don’t want to disrupt critical work on behalf of the citizens. I have work to do myself. I also look forward to serving Bozeman in other ways.
This resignation is effective as of 5pm Wednesday, September 9, 2020.