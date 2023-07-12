BOZEMAN, Mont. - Bozeman Mayor Cyndy Andrus recently shared this statement on Bozeman City Commissioner I-Ho Pomeroy’s health:
As some may know, Bozeman City Commissioner I-Ho Pomeroy has been battling medical issues and absent from recent Commission meetings.
I-Ho is beloved by all who meet her. The news of her medical circumstance has been heartbreaking for many, from the Pomeroy family to the Commission, City staff, and the public. Her voice and cheerful presence at our commission meetings are truly missed.
Understandably, people have questions. We want to be clear that we place no timeline for Commissioner Pomeroy returning to Commission meetings. The Bozeman City Charter allows us to excuse absences as we continue to do the work of the Commission. Our primary concern in this situation is for the health of Commissioner Pomeroy and to make things as easy as possible for her and her family during this time.
Commissioner Pomeroy is a rare gem. She has given so much to her community, and we hope you will join us in wishing I-Ho a full recovery.
Please keep Commissioner Pomeroy in your thoughts.
