BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Bozeman Maze seasonal business is set to open back up to the community Friday, Sept. 24.
This year the maze is made up of 5,000 straw bales which were not easy for the new owners Ezra Cuelho and Tell Rothing to get on time.
"Prices were triple what they were last time we bought bales and we still needed the same amount," Cuelho said.
This year it took staff members multiple days to draw out the maze design.
The maze is located at 1340 E Valley Center Road and will be open until October 31.
Due to COVID-19, last year the Bozeman Maze got postponed but this year the organizers are thrilled to welcome the community back to the traditional event.
Bozeman Maze also has tractor rides, pumpkin picking, bungee jumping, and more.
