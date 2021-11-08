BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Bozeman Maze is selling their wheat straw bales for $5.00 each.
There is an honor box payment system at 1340 E Valley Center Road for people to pay for the bales.
This year the maze bales came from Augusta, MT because the Bozeman Maze owners could not find any straw for sale locally.
Due to the current hay shortage, the Bozeman Maze said they had spent three times more for their bales this season.
The maze was made up of 5,000 bales this year and now they are being resold for farm use.
Bozeman Maze Co-Owner, Tell Rothing said, "Some people need to mix straw in with their feed you know as a filler for the winter which is kind of troublesome you know it is pretty desperate times you know with the straw shortage and stuff."
The wheat straw bale are also used for animal bedding and protecting one's garden during the winter.
Bozeman Maze said the 14x18x36 inch bales will be available to purchase throughout this winter.
