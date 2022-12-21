Bozeman memorial vigil addresses homelessness amid cold conditions

BOZEMAN, Mont. - The extreme cold is only fitting for Dec. 21 as it’s the longest night of the year. It's also the date for the annual homeless persons' memorial vigil at the Bozeman Public Library.
The event, which honors those in the community who have died in the past year while homeless, is usually held outside. But with temperatures dropping well below zero, it was deemed unsafe.
And yet, those are the conditions that the homeless have to bear every day.
"Two years ago, we had eight people freeze to death, and nobody really knew anything about any of them," said Reverend Connie Campbell-Pearson of St. James Episcopal Church and HRDC. "They weren't in the paper because they didn't have family here. It was tragic."
But this story is not one of only sadness.
While the vigil focuses on those who have passed, it also represents hope for a brighter future, as local organizations such as the HRDC's Housing First village are offering a warm place to stay.
"You simply give a person a space where they can be warm and dry, take a shower, be safe, and begin to recover," Campbell-Pearson said. "It's traumatic. Every person that lives outdoors suffers from PTSD because they have to try and survive."
Those in need of help can contact HRDC or visit their emergency shelter at 2015 Wheat Drive. Those who are able to help can donate on HRDC's website.
And hopefully, days of remembrance for those left to freeze in the cold will become a thing of the past.
