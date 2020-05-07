Bozeman memory care facility asking you to drive by and way in a parade for patients inside

BOZEMAN- A memory care facility in Bozeman is asking you for help in providing a smile to their patients stuck inside.
Spring Creek Inn along with the Bozeman Lodge is hosting a drive-by honking and wave for their patients.
They haven’t been able to leave in quite some time and they’re hoping that you will drive by at 3 p.m. Thursday in a parade of vehicles to provide a bright spot for members of the community.
"When they see a trail of cars parading around the community with all the colorful banners and balloons and whatnot, it will definitely put a smile on their faces," Michelle Baker the Director of Operations for Spring Creek Inn said.
The parade will start down the street from the facility and go down Hunter's way.
Spring Creek Inn has done about 120 Skype sessions but they say nothing compares to the real deal.
The residents are looking forward to seeing members of the community from a safe distance.
To make it extra fun The Pickle Barrel and The Billion Auto Group donated lunch which will be dropped off during the parade for health care workers and people inside the home.