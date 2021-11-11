Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Missoula has issued an Airport Weather Warning for... Missoula International Airport /MSO/ for the following threats... Multiple threats of snow/freezing rain. Light to occasionally moderate snow will continue through mid- morning mixing with light freezing rain at times. By late morning, warming temperatures should allow for a turn over to rain. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch are anticipated.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY... * WHAT...Snow changing to wintry mix. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&