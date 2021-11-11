BOZEMAN, Mont. – A Montana based chemical dependency and mental health clinic has opened new doors in Bozeman looking to address a lack of services in the area.
The Alpenglow Clinic is a state certified chemical dependency and mental health clinic with other locations in Kalispell, Butte and Columbia Falls that has expanded to Bozeman to offer outpatient programs, individual and group therapy sessions with an emphasis on trauma-informed approaches to care.
Owner Chad Kingery is a licensed addictions counselor and clinical professional counselor who has been in recovery for 15 years himself giving him a comforting attitude towards care.
“It became very apparent that most clients that have a substance use disorder are also carrying some form of mental health disorder… I think a lot of people that step through the doors have a lot of questions, they don’t know what’s going to happen, you know that kind of a thing so we do the best we can to appease that and deflate that situation,” Kingery said.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the Alpenglow Clinic has seen close to 200 patients weekly across all clinics.
Kingery said the chemical dependency and mental health clinic works with their Providence Mental Health clinic neighbors as mental health condition like trauma, PTSD, anxiety and depression go hand-in-hand with people facing addiction problems.
Alpenglow Clinics said they have not yet looked into more state funding to expand services but mentioned the hopes for internships with Montana State University students to create more workers in the high-demand field.
As a state licensed clinic, Alpenglow has access to Medicaid funding and are credentialed with dozens of private pay and self-pay companies.
Their counselors offer an outpatient program, educational and relapse programs and offer the PRIME for Life state mandated DUI assessment, course and treatment program for those who are convicted of driving under the influence.
According to a list of state approved assessment court treatment providers from the Department of Public Health and Human Services, the Alcohol & Drug Services of Gallatin County and Western Montana Addiction Services are the only other clinics in Bozeman with such services.
