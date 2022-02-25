Bozeman Montana Science Center "Evening in Science" for STEAM education

BOZEMAN, Mont. – The Montana Science Center is celebrating 20 years of STEAM education in Bozeman with an "adult science fair" of sorts featuring innovative technology companies from around the Gallatin Valley.
STEM and STEAM education are approaches to learning that uses Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics as access points to relevant fields.
The center was founded in 2001 by city residents, who wanted to experiment with STEM learning opportunities for all ages.
After serving Montanas for 20 years, the center offers interactive exhibits, educational programs, weekly programs as well as summer camps.
The "Evening in Science" will be held at Riverside Country Club with hands-on demonstrations, video messages from STEM professionals, including Senator Jon Tester and more.
With the theme of an "adult science far" cocktails and heavy appetizers will be served.
All funds raised support students and families in the community through STEM programming and interactive STEM exhibits.
Tickets can be bought at the door or online and you can find more information about the event here.
