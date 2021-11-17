BOZEMAN, Mont. – Gallatin Valley Food Bank and Montana State University "Can the Griz" organizers are looking for a final push of donations to help out with stocking the food bank for the holiday season.
This is the 22nd annual "Can the Griz/Can the Cats" food drive competition between the University of Montana and Montana State University, and the Bobcats have won 17 of the last 21 years but fell short in 2020.
“From our perspective at MSU things are going really well, we’ve had a lot of volunteers, our grocery store food drives are doing really well, we’ve gotten a big haul from quite a few of those so make those last-minute donations," Community Engagement Program Manager Kim Cleary said.
Gallatin Valley Food Bank Operations Manager Jim Horn said the highest priority is turkey donations as the food bank needs to make sure they have enough for Thanksgiving distribution this upcoming Sunday and Monday.
The food bank also stressed pasta boxes along with canned food donations and a reminder that cash donations also count towards the food drive rivalry. Each dollar donated counts as one pound of food!
To get students involved, Montana State University started competitions between some of their student ran organizations and clubs to see who can log the most volunteer hours and donations.
Cleary said the winning organization will receive $2,000 of unrestricted funding toward their club.
The city of Bozeman Parking Enforcement will take $2 off your parking ticket for every can donated.
There are multiple donation spots around Bozeman and Montana State University you can find here.
Donations will count through the rest of the week and the winner of the Can the Cats/Can the Griz Food Drive will be announced on the evening of Nov. 20, the same day of the "Brawl of the Wild" football game between UM and MSU.
"Encourage your friends and neighbors to donate and beat the Griz cause we don’t want to lose two years in a row, that’s never happened before," Cleary said.