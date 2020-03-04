Bozeman native returns from the Olympic trials and eats pizza

BOZEMAN- Haley Chura, the Bozeman woman who went to the Olympic trials for the marathon in Atlanta, is home.
She says even though she didn’t win a spot on the team, it was a magical experience for her running alongside the women who will represent Team USA.
Chura says she’s giving herself a little bit of a break post the trials. But overall she loved every minute of it.
“We ran under the Olympic rings and you could look up and the Olympic cauldron from 1996 had been lit and it was the first time since 1996 they had lit that cauldron,” Chura said, “I did take a moment I really appreciate that because even though I was not going to make the Olympic team I was on the same road as the people who were.”
Chura says she thinks she came in 304th. She says regardless, the experience was unreal people from all over the world lined Peach Street in Atlanta and cheered her on.
At one point, she even heard people cheering the words “Bozeman.” Chura says she was happy to represent the Treasure State.
But now- she’s in full relaxation mode.
“I had pizza, I had some pizza and it was delicious,” Chura said.
After finishing the race that’s all she wanted.
“I also visited one of my good friends, she just got a puppy so it was a pretty great way to recover, with some pizza and some puppy cuddles, I can’t imagine anything better,” Chura said.
She does have a few races coming up the next big one she’ll be taking part in is in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho for the Iron Man.