Bozeman native returns from the Olympic trials and eats pizza

Weather Alert

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREAT FALLS HAS ISSUED AN AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING FOR... BOZEMAN YELLOWSTONE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT /BZN/ THE FOLLOWING WEATHER HAZARDS ARE EXPECTED: WIND GUSTS 40 KNOTS OR HIGHER. FRONTAL PASSAGE WITH WINDS OF 20 KNOTS OR GREATER. UNTIL 415 PM MST. LAT...LON 4576 11117 4579 11117 4579 11113 4576 11113

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...WEST WINDS 30 TO 40 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 60 MPH OCCURRING. HIGHER WIND GUSTS UP TO 70 MPH POSSIBLE THIS AFTERNOON. * WHERE...MEAGHER, GALLATIN, JEFFERSON AND BROADWATER. * WHEN...UNTIL 7 PM MST THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...BLOWING DUST COULD REDUCE VISIBILITY TO NEAR ZERO AT TIMES. GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW DOWN TREE LIMBS AND POWER LINES. TRAVEL WILL BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH-PROFILE VEHICLES. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...IN ADDITION TO THE STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY DURING THE AFTERNOON WILL RESULT IN ELEVATED FIRE DANGER IN GRASSLAND AREAS WHERE SNOW COVER IS ABSENT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SECURE LOOSE OBJECTS. USE CAUTION IF YOU MUST DRIVE. &&