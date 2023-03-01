BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Special Olympics State Summer Games will kick off in Bozeman with a performance by Big Sky Music Group recording artist and singer-songwriter Stephanie Quayle.
Everyone can attend the free performance by the Bozeman native on May 17 at Bobcat Stadium on the MSU campus.
“I am thrilled to be teaming up with the Special Olympics State Summer Games here in Montana and be a part of their opening ceremonies and festivities. Our athletes and their families are near and dear to my heart, and there is nothing more powerful than our community coming together to support all of them in a big, beautiful way and cheer them on at the top of our lungs."
This year’s games will be the first statewide competition in three years, and this year’s theme, Together At Last, references two things: the competition of athletes from across the state and the vision of inclusion and acceptance for all people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
