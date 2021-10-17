BOZEMAN, Mont. - Last Best Comedy opened their basement doors to be a premier place for Montanans 18 years or older to experience, learn and laugh at the live comedy.
The venue is located in Downtown Bozeman in the basement of the historic Bozeman Hotel.
Last Best Comedy offers live comedy performances five nights a week as well as stand-up comedy, long-form and short-form improv, and open mic nights.
"Anybody can come on in write their name on a list and get 5 minutes to try out new material," Levin O'Connor said.
If one is not ready to participate in open mic comedy, Last Best Comedy offer classes for all experience levels.
Last Best Comedy Marketing and Communications Director/Owner, Molly Hannan said, “We offer improv and stand up classes right now we hope to expand a little bit more into some other comedy classes like sketch writing.”
The venue has a full bar of cocktails and mocktails, open during its performances.
The club is open from 6:00 p.m. to midnight Thursday through Sunday and open Tuesdays for open mic night.
The three owners' said they want the club to be a place the community can connect and have fun in town.
“To help elevate the community of Montana there are so many great comedians here you don’t have to go to a big city to get big city laughs you can be in a beautiful place like we are in Bozeman and still get high-quality comedy and be entertained,” Last Best Comedy Operation Manager, Annie O'Connor said.
Due to COVID-19, the club is currently seating at an 80% capacity and guests are encouraged to wear a mask during live shows, although it is not required.
If one purchases tickets prior to attending a show and they are feeling sick the club will give that guest a refund.
A full list of upcoming shows and tickets can be found here.