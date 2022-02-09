Bozeman non-profit "Haven" is offering friends and family domestic violence support group

BOZEMAN, Mont. - The local non-profit Haven is offering a new program to help friends and family of survivors of domestic violence and abuse.
Last year, Haven answered over 6,000 calls and, around 100 of their 24-hour support line calls were from friends and family, not the survivors.
Many of the family and friends reaching out were seeking help and advice.
Starting next Tuesday, the confidential meeting will be held both in-person and on zoom for men and women who are known as secondary survivors.
Haven Program Director, Aga Osita said "With Dozens of friends and family reaching out for support and education really the goal of this support group is to create a space just for these folks to receive the support ask questions get information and resources on again on how to respond and take care of them."
The meetings are fully confidential and will be in person and over Zoom.
The local nonprofit continues to offer a variety of support groups, individual counseling, legal advocacy, and other resources for people experiencing domestic violence and sexual assault.
For more information and to register for the support group folks can call or text Haven’s support line at 406-586-4111, or go to Haven’s website at havenmt.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.