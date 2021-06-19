Bozeman nonprofit Eagle Mount expands summer programs

BOZEMAN, Mont. – Eagle Mount Bozeman is expanding their summer programs to provide all sorts of fun opportunities to people with disabilities in the Gallatin Valley.

Eagle Mount provides adaptive recreation and sports activities to people of all ages overcoming injuries, enduring cancer, or those with permanent disabilities.

When the COVID-19 pandemic paused in-person activities, Eagle Mount Bozeman called participant families to discuss ideas and concerns which started up their family engagement program.

The family engagement program was started through a 2018-2020 grant from the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust.

The 2021 program, led by Maggie Lowry, includes weekly bonfires, a flyfishing event for dads and yoga retreat for moms, family rafting excursion, as well as weekly hikes.

New, monthly Eagle Mount Days offer swimming, horseback riding, music, dancing and horticulture programs.

Eagle Mount also offers regular activities in art, cycling and skiing among other programs.

For participant Sara Schuster with down syndrome, the programs are a great way to get outside and have fun with her friends.

“I do skiing and skating and eventually like to campout, I like the people and the dogs, cause I love dogs,” Schuster said.

What may be the best part of the program is the lifelong skills and friendships between participants and volunteers.

“Sara is so full of energy, she’s so bubbly, she loves water, I’ve done a couple water stuff with her, she always is like the first to jump in…. whatever we’re doing outside she’s so fun,” volunteer Dylan Brockmeyer said.

Upcoming family events and activities include:

Eagle Mount Days, monthly, on July 12 and August 16

Family Bonfires, weekly on Wednesdays, 6:30-8 p.m., through the end of June, and in early fall

Family Hikes, weekly on Thursdays, 9 a.m.-noon , through September 9

through September 9 Family Theater, weekly on Tuesdays, 6:30-8 p.m., through June 22

Family Rafting Day – July 10

Family Camp – August 6-8

Mom’s Yoga Retreat – September 24

The nonprofit welcomes new participants and volunteers.

Those interested should call Smoot at 406-602-4416 or email familyengagement@eaglemount.org.

You can find more about EagleMount and their summer programs and activities here.