BIG SKY, Mont. – Crosscut Mountain Sports Center reached their goal of $2.9 million to purchase a remote ranch south of Big Sky in the wild Taylor’s Fork of the Madison Range to expand their ability to connect people with nature.
Jennifer Beaston, executive director of Crosscut Mountain Sports Center, was approached in February by one of the family members who owned the historic Trapper’s Cabin Ranch looking to sell the land, but also keep the land preserved and used respectfully.
The Martin family agreed to donate a large chunk of the list price in hopes that Crosscut could raise the money and take care of the area. Beaston said their nonprofit has all of the equipment to maintain the area and its recreational opportunities.
Since closing on the 640-acre, five-cabin property, Crosscut staff and board have developed an advisory committee to determine programming and usage of the facility.
The main Crosscut lodge up in the Bridger Mountain Range trains some of the most elite skiers in the country, but also brings in 2,500 kids a year from around the state to learn not only how to ski but also about the land they ski on.
They look to utilize the new Trapper's Cabin Ranch area for retreats and are talking with several local organizations to expand their involvement with the community.
“We really see that we can be the stewards of it to be able to open it up to the greater community so organizations can bring up the participants whether they’re veterans, cancer survivors, at-risk youth, people with disabilities to be able to come up and have a wonderful camp experience,” Beaston said.
Kids can specifically learn about no-trace hiking, how to be respectful and safe in grizzly and wolf country, and right now are using the ranch to show kids about wildfire dangers and how to remove dead wildfire fuels close to homes.
Cliff Montagne grew up in Bozeman, became a cross country ski coach and now works on the Crosscut Mountain Sports Center Board to help kids learn about their environment.
“To experience this with other people and to see the growth and awareness and appreciation and all of this is really important to me because it leads to an ethic of stewardship for kids for adults for organizations,” Montagne said.
More information on how to volunteer or learn more about Trapper's Cabin Ranch can be found here.