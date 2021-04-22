Bozeman nonprofit raising money for Trapper’s Cabin Ranch expansion

BOZEMAN, Mont. – Crosscut Mountain Sports Center is nearing their goal of $2.9 million to purchase a remote ranch next to the Lee Metcalf Wilderness south of Big Sky.
The Historic Trapper’s Cabin Ranch is on sale for a fraction of the original $15 million price that has to be raised by April 30.
Jen Beaston, executive director of Crosscut Mountain Sports Center, was approached in February by one of the family members who owns the ranch of three log homes, a manager’s cabin, barn and an off-grid power plant.
The Martin family agreed to donate a large chunk of the list price in hopes that Crosscut could raise the money and take care of the area. Beaston said their nonprofit has all of the equipment to maintain the area and its recreational opportunities.
The Crosscut lodge up in the Bridger Mountain Range trains some of the most elite skiers in the country, but also brings in 2,500 kids a year from around the state to learn not only how to ski but also about the land they ski on.
Crosscut teaches kids about the ecology of the Gallatin Valley and the indigenous people who lived there.
They want to utilize the new Trapper's Cabin Ranch area for retreats and are talking with several local organizations to expand their involvement with the community.
“We really see that we can be the stewards of it to be able to open it up to the greater community so organizations can bring up the participants whether they’re veterans, cancer survivors, at-risk youth, people with disabilities to be able to come up and have a wonderful camp experience,” Beaston said.
Kids can specifically learn about no-trace hiking, how to be respectful and safe in grizzly and wolf country, and many other recreational learning opportunities if they acquire the ranch.
More information on how to donate, volunteer, or learn more about Trapper's Cabin Ranch can be found here.