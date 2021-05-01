Bozeman nonprofit Thrive’s new location to better serve parents, children in need

BOZEMAN, Mont. – Thrive announced they will be remodeling and moving into the former Red Chair Café and Bar building to continue serving parents and children in the Gallatin Valley.

For more than 35 years Thrive has helped families in the region but has also rented the space they currently reside in on Babcock Street.

According to Executive Director Carrie Gilbertson the nonprofit currently pays over $100,000 a year in rent and associated costs and are unable to host many of their programs and activities onsite.

Not only are they outgrowing the space but they also saw the need to move to a more growing part of the community.

“This part of town really makes sense for us, we’re right here on the Streamline bus-line, this is where a lot of young families are moving and we really wanted to be that hub for this community for all parents with any needs to be able to just stop in and create a really welcoming space," Gilberston said.

The former Red Chair building will be turned into their new home with an early childhood learning center, a place for social and emotional screenings and a mentor training center for their over 600 mentors.

Gilberston said they are the outright owners of the space thanks to an anonymous donor offering $1.5 million for Thrive to purchase the building, but their goal is to raise another $1.5 million for the remodel with help from a $50,000 dollar-for-dollar donor match on all donations during Gallatin Valley's Give Big event from May 6 to May 7.

More information on Thrive's Capital Campaign "A Place to Thrive" can be found here.