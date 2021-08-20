BOZEMAN, Mont. – A Bozeman nonprofit is hosting two family-friendly, team-oriented obstacle courses in support and awareness of a slowly growing youth homeless population in the Gallatin Valley.
The Human Resource Development Council’s (HRDC) inaugural Blueprint Obstacle Adventure Race (BOAR) will feature 1K and 5K sized obstacle courses at Glen Lake Rotary Park on Aug. 21 in response to their transitional housing and counseling services who have now seen 32 young adults from the ages of 16 to 24 use their services.
Clinical social worker and Blueprint continuum coordinator Jeremy Alcoke said the young adults they support come from a variety of backgrounds including foster care or simply leaving unstable home environments.
“Youth experiencing homelessness is not somebody you see on the corner, they’re sleeping with friends on their coach, they’re getting creative and often times don’t really feel like they’re experiencing homelessness, so the number is really hard to gauge in our community and the numbers increase yearly,” Alcoke said.
The 5K obstacle race is designed to test your mental and physical strength and challenge team members to problem-solve and overcome obstacles together.
There will be prizes and competitive heats available as well as a 1K for individuals of all abilities, including developmental and mobility disabilities who are also welcome.
The designed obstacle courses were designed by the Sunrise Rotary Club as well as School of Architecture students from two Honors first-year design classes at Montana State University’s Community Design Center taught by instructor Brian W. Brush.
"That became the special project these students got to work on and they went above and beyond in designing upwards of 30 obstacles," Brush said.
Right now, Alcoke said they are in need of volunteers and have a lot of spots left in the race, but the sign-up deadline is at 7 a.m. on Aug. 21, an hour before the race starts.
You can find all information about signing up and volunteering for the BOAR here as well as any updated from their Facebook page here.