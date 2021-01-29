BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Bozeman outdoor ice rinks opened Saturday.
The outdoor ice rinks were supposed to open last month, but warm weather temperatures posed dangers on the ice.
The rinks at Beall Park, South Side Park, and the Anderson Pavilion at Bogert Park are officially open to the community.
Bozeman parks and cemetery superintendent Thom White said the parks division has put a lot of effort into the rinks are they are excited to be open.
"It's a community based they really like to come out skate. Bozeman's an active community and so the park division crew is very aware that this is a huge priority and I have to again kinda give them credit for taking the opportunity to be very strategic and smart when they apply the water," White said.
Due to COVID-19 health guidelines, the warming rooms next to the rinks are closed this year at Bogert Park and South Side.
White explained, "We are trying to get away from close gatherings and, so we have positioned stationed benches on the outer perimeter of the rinks."
Benches are spread out around the rinks to allow people to social distance and change their skates safely.
The rinks are open at 12:00 p.m. during the week and 10:00 a.m. on the weekend.
All three rinks close at dark seven days a week.
More information on the Bozeman ice rinks can be found here.