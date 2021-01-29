Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches in the valleys, 2 to 4 inches on mountain passes, and 5 to 10 inches above pass level. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Far southern portions of Gallatin, Madison and Beaverhead Counties along the Idaho border. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snowfall will be along the Montana Idaho border. Although not much snowfall is expected overnight, additional snowfall will increase during the day on Friday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&