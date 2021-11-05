BOZEMAN, Mont. – The City of Bozeman Parking Division is partnering with the Gallatin Valley Food Bank to collect canned good donations in exchange for reduced parking citation fees during the annual off-the-field rivalry “Can the Griz/Can the Cats” food drives.
Starting Nov. 6 through the annual “Brawl of the Wild” football game on Nov. 20 between Montana State University and the University of Montana, both schools will compete to see who can collect the most donations for their local food bank.
For people in Bozeman, anyone with outstanding parking citations will be able to reduce their ticket by $2 for each canned food donated to the Gallatin Valley Food Bank for MSU's "Can the Griz" food drive.
Drop off locations to get their tickets reduced in Bozeman will be available from Nov. 8 to Nov. 20 at the Bozeman City Hall Finance Department from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Those who bring in five cans looking to reduce their citation fee will have it reduced by half, the maximum amount a ticket can be reduced by.
Eligible citations include overtime citations, parking garage citations, street maintenance citations and Montana State University/Bozeman High School parking permit citations
Tickets issued for safety violations will not be eligible to participate.
Citations issued in the last year after Nov. 21, 2020, are eligible for reduction and any can bring in will only apply to the base citation amount and cannot be applied toward late fees or collections fees.
If you are looking to find collection sites for “Can the Griz” without reducing a parking ticket, a list of collection sites can be found here.
For more information on the “Can the Griz” food drive as well as a list of desirable items click here.