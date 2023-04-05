BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Bozeman Parks and Recreation department is starting their first Kids Garden Club at Story Mill Park, which will run from April to September and teach kids about gardening.
Park Recreation Leader Melissa Hopkinson said kids who join the club will be growing vegetables.They will plant the seeds indoors at their first meeting on Thursday at the Story Mill Community Center. When the weather is consistently warm in June, the club will have their planting party, where they transfer all the vegetables to the outside garden beds.
The club will plant tomatoes, beans, squash, peppers and herbs, which they will take care of throughout the spring and summer, she said. The kids will also be able to design how they want their garden beds before the planting party.
In September, the club will harvest the vegetables and enjoy the fruits (or vegetables) of their labor at a harvest party.
Aside from growing vegetables, the club will learn about gardening, what vegetables grow well together, and they will do some fun art projects, as well Hopkinson said.
“I think these are wonderful skills for children to learn. One: you’re outside. Two: you’re learning through science, you’re learning how to design, too,” she said. “It sort of teaches you self-reliance. It’s a healthy lifestyle. It’s something you can take home; you can teach your brothers and sisters and it’s something you can enjoy and preserve.”
Parks and Rec is super excited to able to host this first Kids Garden Club, she said.
The club is for ages 7-11 and will meet on Thursdays from 4-5:30 p.m. at the Story Mill Community Center. A full schedule and registration are available online at bozeman.net under the Parks page.
