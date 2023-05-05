BOZEMAN, Mont. - Scams are on the rise in the Bozeman area, with the Bozeman Police Department (BPD) saying they received several cases reported earlier this week.
According to BPD, the total money lost in these cases was approximately $1.2 million in just a single day.
People are being reminded to be cautious of recent scams including romance scams, cryptocurrency (bitcoin) scams, elder fraud and business email compromise scams.
“Remember to be cautious when communicating with people online and never send money to someone whom you have never met in person. Please talk with your family members, friends, and neighbors about this and help us raise awareness in our community,” BPD warned.
You can find resources and examples of such scams from the resources below:
Romance Scams: Information from the FBI ; Resources from the FTC
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.