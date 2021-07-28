Bozeman PD sees uptick in vehicle break-ins

BOZEMAN, Mont. – The first big weekend of community summer events in downtown Bozeman drew big crowds as well as hundreds of calls to the Bozeman Police Department with an increase in vehicle break-ins.
Bozeman Police Sergeant Shawn Toresdahl said unlike at the beginning of the summer where most break-ins happened at trailheads, recent break-ins have been in neighborhoods or in parking lots around the downtown area.
“It’s very, very random to the point that people are going after valuables they can see, people typically don’t break into cars for things that they can’t see so that tends to be the common theme between all of them,” Sergeant Toresdahl said.
Calls from the July 23-25 weekend include 436 calls for service:
- Assault - 3
- Domestic Disturbance - 2
- Disorderly conduct - 11
- Disturbance with a weapon - 4
- DUI - 5
- Criminal trespass to property/vehicle - 10
- 12 arrests were made and 43 traffic stops were conducted.
Toresdahl said most vehicles were left unlocked but some were not and the most common items stolen were things like computers and firearms that were left open in plain view of the car window.
The Bozeman Police Department said to lock your vehicle and hide anything of value out of view in your cars when parking, especially downtown with the summer concert series Music on Main and other events taking place in the coming weeks.