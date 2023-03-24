BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Bozeman Police Department shared statistics regarding the nation's drug crisis.
BPD shared a graphic on Facebook post from the Rx and Illicit Drug Summit there were more than 107,000 fatal drug overdoses in the United States from July 2021 to July 2022.
Adults aged 35 to 44 were the highest age group.
Locally, BPD arrested 82 people for dangerous drug violations and 337 people for driving under the influence in 2022. So far in 2023, BPD has arrested 25 people for dangerous drug violations and 82 people for driving under the influence.
If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, visit https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline or call 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
