BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Bozeman Police Department announced Wednesday officers will start wearing body cameras on patrol.
BPD said the following via Facebook:
"As officers are trained and as we see the system working successfully, we will continue to expand use throughout the department. We look forward to the benefits of this new technology and are grateful for the community’s engagement on this issue over the last several months. For more information and to view the policy, please go to Bozeman.net and visit the Engage Bozeman section about body worn cameras."
