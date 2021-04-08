BOZEMAN, Mont. – Gallatin County is urging residents to get their name on the health department's COVID-19 vaccine waitlist even if they are thinking about going to a local pharmacy or other health organization to get the vaccine.
Price Rite Drug and Medical Equipment Pharmacist Randy Harrington said their vaccine supply continues to increase along with the county's increase in doses from the state.
Harrington said the process to be authorized for the federal allocation of COVID vaccines took them close to three months but they expect shipments to start coming in along with doses they are getting from the county.
“We don’t want any of it to go to waste, we’re blocking out 30 a day right now and then once we get a system down that's better we’ll be allocated more," Harrington said. "Last week we had 100 doses, this week we’re getting 200 doses, next week it’ll depend on how many we can report in that we’ve done competently."
Price Rite Drug allows those interested in receiving the vaccine to do the paperwork online from home which takes up most of the time. Harrington estimated that once you have an appointment time you can walk in, get the shot and be out in under 20 minutes.
In Gallatin County, if you don’t go to a pharmacy, officials urge you to sign up on the health department's COVID-19 vaccine waiting list.
You can still be on the waitlist and give up your spot if you end up going to another health organization sharing the county's allocation of doses:
- Bozeman Health – If you are a patient here, you will be contacted. For all other questions or concerns, please schedule a telehealth appointment.
- Community Health Partners
- Montana State University – MSU only vaccinates students, and only those that are eligible in the current phase.
- Veterans Administration
Gallatin County COVID Incident Commander Bob Fry said they need people on the waitlist as soon as possible while they have the workforce to vaccinate.
“If you look at how many vaccines we got coming into the county and we’re likely to get more, around 5,000, that’s only about two weeks’ worth, we really need to have a sense of urgency, we need help from the public, everybody wants to get this thing done," Fry said.
As of April 7, the vaccine waitlist was at 11,812 people with 6,779 of those having received appointments.
A link to Price Rite Drug's COVID-19 appointment scheduling can be found here.
The most up-to-date information on COVID-19 and the Gallatin County COVID-19 vaccine waiting list can be found here.
A link to help you find locations that offer COVID-19 vaccines can be found here.