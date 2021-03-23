BOZEMAN, Mont. - The City of Bozeman has picked the new Chief of Police for the Bozeman Police Department Tuesday.
Jim Veltkamp, former interim Bozeman Police Chief, is taking over the position as police chief immediately.
Jeff Mihelich, City Manager said in a release from the City of Bozeman, “The City received a number of highly qualified applicants from across the country for this position, but Chief Veltkamp continued to shine. We are ecstatic to have him continue his career at the city.”
Mihelich added, “This process was thorough, transparent, and had significant engagement from the community. We’re confident in Chief Veltkamp’s leadership and ability to elevate the work of this department to the next level.”
Veltkamp began his service with the Bozeman Police Department in 1999 and has worked as a patrol officer, a drug detective with the Missouri River Drug Task Force, a patrol sergeant, the support services captain, and the patrol captain.
The City of Bozeman said in the release he has worked on several developments with BPD. Those developments centered around linking the department with the community, upgrading technology, boosting the general well-being of officers and staff and confronting the city's and the department's fast growth.