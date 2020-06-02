Bozeman Police Chief responds to the George Floyd in-custody death

BOZEMAN- Bozeman Police Chief Steve Crawford released a statement Monday evening in response to the death of George Floyd.
It read-
“With regard to the George Floyd in-custody death in Minneapolis, we are dismayed and deeply troubled by what occurred and what we saw on that video. There is no justification for the actions of the now-former officer, nor for the failure of the other officers at the scene to intervene, that resulted in Mr. Floyd’s tragic death.
Our organization values the sanctity of human life and the importance of treating all persons with dignity and respect and this act was none of that.
Yesterday, Bozeman gathered to voice its commitment to being a safe, welcoming, and inclusive community. As a profession, we are sworn to protect our communities and all of those within. Please know that your police department is committed to keeping Bozeman safe in partnership with our fellow community members.”
Hundreds gathered Sunday evening in solidarity at the Gallatin County Courthouse to show support for George Floyd, and the Black Lives Matter movement.