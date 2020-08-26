BOZEMAN- Bozeman Police Chief, Steve Crawford, is retiring to become the next Bureau Chief of the Narcotics Bureau within the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation.
A release from the Bozeman Police Department says Crawford has accepted the position within the State of Montana, Department of Justice, and will retire from the City of Bozeman effective September 10.
“Whether it was as a patrol officer in the beginning of my career, or in one of the many other roles that I have been fortunate enough to serve in, including the last five plus years as the chief of police, I have greatly valued the opportunities to give back to our community that I have been afforded as a member of this department and the City of Bozeman,” Crawford said.
“I am also very proud of the accomplishments of the men and women of our police department, where it is positioned now, as well as moving forward into the future. From the newest officer to the interim chief, you will find no finer group of professionals that will continue to serve our community and keep it the safest large city, and whom I’m very proud to have served with.
I look forward to continuing to serve the citizens of Montana in my next professional chapter.”
While the city develops a recruiting and hiring process to begin the search for the next chief, City Manager, Jeff Mihelich will appoint Deputy Chief Jim Veltkamp as the interim chief.