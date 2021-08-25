Bozeman Police Department applied for a new K9 unit grant

BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Bozeman Police Department recently applied for the Montana Department of Justice grant for a new K9 unit.
Attorney General Austin Knudsen announced a new $300,000 grant program on Aug. 10 to help Montana law enforcement agencies obtain and train new canine units to help crack down on the illegal drugs being trafficked into Montana.
For years, The Bozeman Police Department had two working K9 units but one recently retired, leaving the department in need of replacing or get a new canine unit.
If approved, that grant money will go toward getting a new canine and training it to be apart of the Bozeman team.
Bozeman Police Department Deputy Chief, Andy Knight said, "The things that a canine can do are pretty amazing for running tracks too were trying to track somebody down the ability for them to follow a scent is really important and for them to also find some of the drugs we have in our community that is coming into our community such as heroin cocaine and methamphetamine."
New canine dogs can cost between $10,000 to $15,000 to train the K9 and its new officer.
The BPD said they already have an officer interested in taking on the job.
"Hours of initial training and then ongoing training is something that all of our officers do they are training every single night sometimes just to stay proficient in what we are asking them to do," Knight said.
The statewide deadline to apply for the $10,000 grant is September 15.
Agencies across the state will be able to apply for an additional grant if there are leftover funds.
All of the applications will be reviewed by a committee of city, county, and state law enforcement officials.
More information on the grant program for new K9s in Montana can be found here.