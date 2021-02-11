BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Bozeman Police Department only has one unsolved homicide, and now they are asking for the community’s help in solving it.
Randal “Randy” Church was shot and killed in the early hours of Feb. 10, 1985, while working as a shift supervisor at a Pizza Hut on West Main Street in Bozeman.
Several investigations have undergone Randy’s homicide as fresh leads and new forensic technology became available the Bozeman Police Department (BPD) says.
Now, BPD says they want the public to be aware of the case in the hopes of new information coming forward.
Detective Benjamin King is the investigator, and his mission is to give a voice to Randy, to provide answers and closure to Randy’s family and loved ones, and to learn who committed Randy’s murder.
“Randy’s family continues to remain vigilant, as they have for the past 36 years, that Randy’s killer will be brought to justice,” BPD wrote in a release. “We implore anyone with information to help us solve this case.”
If you have any information, you can contact the Bozeman Police Department Cold Case Tip Line at 406-582-2025, or coldcasetips@bozeman.net.
Tipsters can remain anonymous, and tipsters may be eligible for up to $10,000 reward for information that could lead to an arrest in this case.
Check back later to listen to this story on our Montana Murder Mysteries podcast.