BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Bozeman Police Department (BPD) announced the implementation of their body worn camera program is now complete.
Sworn officers and a variety of unsworn staff members are utilizing the system.
BPD says that during January, they averaged almost 150 separate recordings each day, many of which include up to 4 unique videos, as shown in the photo.
“This means a total of over 17,000 videos were recorded during January alone. We’re looking forward to the advantages of this new system and appreciate the feedback we received during the entire project,” BPD said.
