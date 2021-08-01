Bozeman Police Department
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Law enforcement is investigating a crash that happened near downtown.

Bozeman Police Department (BPD) reports the driver fled before officers arrived.

The driver had reportedly driven across the lawn for a local business and into a handrail.

According to BPD, the rail entered the front of the car, was diverted by the engine and went through the driver’s compartment before exiting out the rear passenger door.

It is believed the driver was intoxicated based on an ongoing investigation.

“A reminder that driving while drunk can be lethal,” BPD wrote. “This driver was extremely fortunate that they were able to walk away from this crash. There was a high possibility they could have been impaled during this crash and based on the location it would have very likely been fatal.”

