...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT...
The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air
quality alert for Big Horn, Carbon, Carter, Cascade, Fergus,
Gallatin, Glacier, Granite, Judith Basin, Lake, Lewis and Clark,
Lincoln, Madison, Mineral, Missoula, Park, Pondera, Powder River,
Powell, Ravalli, Sanders, Stillwater, Sweet Grass, and Teton
counties, in effect until further notice due to elevated particulate
concentrations from local and regional fires. This alert will be
updated again at 4 PM MDT on August 1st, 2021.
An Air Quality Alert means that particulates have been trending
upwards and that an exceedence of the 24 hour National Ambient Air
Quality Standard (NAAQS) has occurred or may occur in the near
future.
As of 9 AM MDT Friday, Particulate levels in Frenchtown and Thompson
Falls are Unhealthy.
As of 9 AM MDT Friday, Particulate levels in Bozeman, Broadus, Cut
Bank, Hamilton, Lewistown, and Missoula are Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups.
As of 9 AM MDT Friday, Particulate levels in Billings, Birney,
Butte, Columbia Falls, Dillon, Great Falls, Helena, Libby, Seeley
Lake, West Yellowstone are Moderate.
When air quality is Unhealthy... State and local health officials
recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly,
and children should avoid prolonged exertion; everyone else should
limit prolonged exertion.
When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups... State and local
health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart
disease, the elderly and children should limit prolonged exertion.
When air quality is Moderate... State and local health officials
recommend that unusually sensitive people should consider reducing
prolonged or heavy exertion.
For more information visit the Montana Department of Environmental
Quality at http://todaysair.mt.gov.
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING...
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* Flash Flood Watch to include portions of northwest Montana and
west central Montana, including the following areas, in northwest
Montana, Mission Valley. In west central Montana, Lower Clark Fork
Region and Potomac/Seeley Lake Region.
This includes the following Specific Areas...
Hot Springs and Thompson Falls.
* Until 9 PM MDT this evening.
* Slow moving thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rain may
result in flash flooding, including debris flows.