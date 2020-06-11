BOZEMAN - Bozeman Police are investigating a sexual assault that was reported earlier this week.
According to a press release, a woman called Bozeman PD after midnight on Tuesday, June 9, to report a male acquaintance by the name of "Joe" or "Joey" (unknown last name) had physically and sexually assaulted her in the 600 Block West Lamme Street.
The woman told police she fled the area on foot.
The suspect is described at 5 feet 7 inches tall, with short hair and a red-colored beard. The suspect was wearing a blue hoodie, tan pants, and a colorful hat.
Anyone with information about this incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective Tommie Franscioni at 406-582-2007, Crimestoppers at 406-586-1131 or email policetips@bozeman.net.
The press release said the "assault appears to be an isolated incident as the Bozeman Police Department has not recently received any similar reports of this nature."