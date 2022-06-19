BOZEMAN, Mont. - Bozeman police are trying to locate an 82-year-old man with Alzheimer's.
Andy Larson was last seen in the area of 25th Ave. and W Babcock St. walking his black Labrador west.
He is wearing a green plaid flannel shirt with khakis.
The Bozeman Police Department says officers are flying a drone in the area to assist in the search.
If you see Andy, you are asked to call 9-1-1 so officers can respond to your location.
