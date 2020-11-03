BOZEMAN- Bozeman police are looking for a man after a report of an intruder who was believed to have been armed.
A release from the Bozeman Police Department says around 1:05 pm Tuesday, officers responded to a reported burglary in progress in the area of East Curtiss Street and McAdow Avenue.
The person who reported the burglary reported they found an intruder in their house who looked like they were in the process of stealing things from their home.
According to the release, the intruder was believed to be armed with a firearm and fled the scene after being found.
Officers arrived at the scene in less than a minute and a perimeter was set up.
An area search was conducted by police and Gallatin County Sheriff’s Deputies, however, the suspect was not found.
The suspect is described as a white man around 20 to 30 years old with acne and wearing a red t-shirt and a green beanie hat.
The Bozeman Police Department Detective Division is in the early stages of the investigation.
Police are reminding the public to be vigilant and lock their doors and windows on both their homes and vehicles and report any suspicious activity.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Joseph Swanson at 406-582-2951 or by emailing jswanson@bozeman.net