BOZEMAN, Mont. - Bozeman police are looking for a wanted man who is believed to be armed and dangerous.
Christopher Bias, 44, is described as being a white man with brown hair and blue eyes who is around five feet nine inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.
Bias is believed to be riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle that does not have a windshield and has a replacement seat held on with a yellow strap.
According to the Bozeman Police Department, Bias poses an immediate danger to particular individuals in the Gallatin Valley and has warrants for his arrest.
Bias is considered armed and dangerous and if you see him, you should not approach him and call 9-1-1 immediately.
