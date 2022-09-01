Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR HOT TEMPERATURES, GUSTY WINDS, AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112, 114, 116, AND 118... The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued a Fire Weather Watch for hot temperatures, gusty winds, and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Eastern Glacier/Toole/Central/Eastern Pondera/Liberty, Lewis and Clark National Forest Rocky Mountain District-Rocky Mountain Front, Lincoln Ranger District of the Helena National Forest and Helena and Townsend Ranger Districts of the Helena National Forest. * TEMPERATURES...In the upper 90s to near 105 degrees. * WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 8 percent. * IMPACTS...Any new fire starts could be difficult to contain. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are possible. A combination of gusty winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create high fire growth potential. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Fire Weather Watch. && Moldan