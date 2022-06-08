UPDATE:
The Bozeman Police Department reports Levi Hill has been located.
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Bozeman police are looking for a 16-year-old boy.
According to the Bozeman Police Department (BPD), Levi Hill was last seen near 1001 W Oak St. on foot at about 1:20 pm.
He was last seen wearing khaki shorts, a red polo shirt, a gray zip-up hoodie, black shoes and black-rimmed glasses.
Levi is described as being five feet six inches tall and weighs around 110 pounds. He is reported to be mentally delayed.
BPD says Levi may run into traffic and run from people trying to stop him.
If you happen to see Levi, you are asked to call the Bozeman Police Department.
