BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Bozeman Police Department (BPD) says they’ve received several calls regarding a suspicious man approaching young girls and engaging in conversations that made them uncomfortable.
The man was seen driving a Ford Ranger extra cab, with gray fender flares, a red hood and a dent on the top of the tailgate.
BPD shared photos of the man to their Facebook, saying detectives believe that is the suspect in the incident.
If you recognize the individual, you are asked to contact Detective Lloyd at 406-582-2225 or Detective Kappler at 406-582-2028 with any information.
