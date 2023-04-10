UPDATE: April 10 at 11:02 a.m.
The following is a press release from the Bozeman Chief of Police Jim Veltkamp:
BOZEMAN, Mont. - As previously reported on April 3, Bozeman Police Officers responded to a call on Bungalow Lane from a male at a residence who stated he had a shotgun and believed people were on their way to kill him. Soon after officers arrived at the residence, they observed a vehicle approach, then turn around and drive the other way. Based on various factors, they believed this was the same male they were attempting to contact. The male was later identified as Michael Rogel.
Rogel drove the vehicle across the driveway of a residence on nearby Greenmore Court and into the snow, where the vehicle became stuck. The resident reportedly exited the home, observed Rogel with a shotgun inside the vehicle, and went back into the residence.
Officers arrived and took varying positions near Rogel and the vehicle, concerned for the safety of everyone in the area.
Officers verbally communicated with Rogel for approximately 30 minutes, repeatedly trying to get him to show them he was not holding the weapon and suggesting ways to resolve the situation. Rogel remained highly agitated the entire time, and officers observed Rogel manipulating and moving the weapon at various times.
About 30 minutes after arriving, five officers fired rounds after observing Rogel turn the weapon and point it in their direction. After firing, the officers approached the vehicle and provided medical care until the arrival of medical personnel. There were no injuries to the responding officers.
Bozeman Police Department has placed the five officers involved on paid administrative leave, pending the investigation. The involved officers include a male sergeant with 14 years of experience, three male officers with 10, 4, and 3 years of experience, and a female officer with 3 years of experience. We are unable to release their names now, but we hope to do so as the investigation progresses.
The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is currently investigating the case and will submit their findings to the Gallatin County Attorney’s Office. The Park County Coroner’s Office will be conducting the coroner’s inquest, at which time they will present the facts of the case and make them publicly available.
The body-worn camera footage of the incident is evidence in the case and considered confidential criminal justice information, which means by State law, it cannot be released publicly at this time. The Gallatin County Attorney’s office will make the decision to release the footage once the case is submitted, and we would fully support that decision.
We appreciate the ongoing work of the many agencies who have assisted with this incident, and we appreciate the community’s patience as we work toward ensuring a comprehensive investigation.
UPDATE: APRIL 5
The Park County Coroner's Office has released the name of the decedent in the April 3 officer involved shooting.
Michael L. Rogelhas been identified as the man killed in the shooting.
The incident is currently under investigation by the Montana Department of Justice Criminal Investigation Division, the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office and the Park County Coroner’s Office.
BOZEMAN, MT- A man is dead after getting into a confrontation with several Bozeman Police officers Monday afternoon.
According to the City of Bozeman, Bozeman Police officers responded to a disturbance call involving a man on Bungalow Lane at roughly 1:12PM, on Monday, April 3rd. The suspect was allegedly in possession of a shotgun and reported that he thought there were people on the way to kill him.
As police responded, the man apparently left the residence in a car and moved to the area around Greenmore Court.
As police approached the area where the suspect's car was parked, he allegedly drew his gun, resulting in a shoot-out with the five Bozeman Police officers at the scene.
The City of Bozeman says the officer-involved shooting ultimately ended in the death of the suspect and no injuries to the officers.
The incident is now under investigation by The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation, with assistance from the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office.
More information is expected at a later time.
This is a developing story.
