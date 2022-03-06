BOZEMAN, Mont. - Bozeman Police say officers were busy Saturday night, responding to multiple calls that involved multiple agencies.
One call involved a man who was arrested after coming to pick up a car that was seized on a drug search warrant.
The Bozeman Police Department (BPD) says he happened to have warrants and a large amount of meth on his property.
Another call was for a man who jumped off the 7th Ave. overpass onto I-90.
He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Officers also responded to a serious semi vs. car accident.
BPD reports the car was driving the wrong way on the interstate prior to the crash, and that alcohol was suspected to be a factor.
At least one individual was reported to be injured in the accident.
Multiple individuals were also arrested for DUI with at least one driver having driven the wrong way down the road towards an officer.
Officers also investigated multiple disorderly incidents, assaults, trespasses and more overnight.
