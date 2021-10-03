BOZEMAN, Mont. - Bozeman police responded following a report from several people that a man had pulled a gun and threatened them Saturday night.
The Bozeman Police Department (BPD) reports officers on foot patrol in the downtown area were approached by the individuals who told them a man had pulled a gun on them and made a threat.
Multiple officers responded and the man was located in a nearby bar thanks to a description provided by the victims.
The man was found to be in possession of a firearm as described, and following an investigation, he was placed under arrest for assault with a weapon.
The man was booked at the Gallatin County Detention Center with a mandatory appearance before a judge prior to release.
BPD says that per Montana law, it is prohibited to carry a concealed weapon while under the influence of alcohol.