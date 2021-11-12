BOZEMAN, Mont. - Bozeman police are warning people to drive carefully after they responded to 40 vehicle crashes Thursday.
In a Facebook post, the Bozeman Police Department said most of the crashes happened between 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., seven were hit and run reports and three were disabled vehicles.
BPD could not respond to every report because they prioritized injury related crashes. They received help from detectives, school resource officers and animal control due to the high amount of crash reports.
According to BPD's records, there were more than 120 crashes in Gallatin County, not counting crash reports handled by the Montana Highway Patrol.