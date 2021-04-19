BOZEMAN, Mont. - Shortly after midnight on Monday, Bozeman Police responded to the 1200 block of West Babcock for a man who had been shot.
The man told police he went outside to smoke, when a dark sedan pulled up next to him. He says someone in the van then shot him.
According to a press release from police, the man was transported to Bozeman Health with non-life threatening injuries.
The incident is still under investigation.
No arrests have been made at this time, according to police.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Bozeman Police Department at (406) 582-2000. Information leading to an arrest in this case, police say, may be eligible for a Crime Stoppers reward.
Police say they do not believe this was a random act. They believe there is no threat to the public.