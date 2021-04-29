BOZEMAN, Mont. - Police are seeking information on a shooting that happened on the 1200 block of W. Babcock Street in Bozeman early morning on April 18.
According to a Facebook post from the Bozeman Police Department, detectives think the shooting is connected to a physical altercation in an Albertson's parking lot at 12:35 a.m. April 18.
BPD asked anyone who has information on the incident to call Detective Tom Lloyd at 406-582-2225. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 to those who give useful information in the investigation.