BOZEMAN, Mont. - Police are seeking information on a shooting that happened on the 1200 block of W. Babcock Street in Bozeman early morning on April 18.

According to a Facebook post from the Bozeman Police Department, detectives think the shooting is connected to a physical altercation in an Albertson's parking lot at 12:35 a.m. April 18.

BPD asked anyone who has information on the incident to call Detective Tom Lloyd at 406-582-2225. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 to those who give useful information in the investigation. 

