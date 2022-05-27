UPDATE AT 6:21 PM:
Bozeman Police say they are trying to make contact with a man who is wanted for a recent case involving an assault with a weapon.
The incident is in the area of f North 7th and Hemlock St., and is requiring law enforcement to close off several streets.
BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Bozeman Police Department (BPD) is asking people to avoid the area of North 7th between Tamarack and Oak.
A heavy police presence is being reported in the area, and BPD says they will release more information soon.
