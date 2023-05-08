BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Bozeman Police Department is warning residents that as weather slowly starts to warm up, crime rates tend to trend upward, especially vehicle trespasses.
The most concerning thing stolen from cars is firearms, said Police Chief Jim Veltkamp. Theft from cars is an ongoing issue in Bozeman, but especially when people leave their cars unlocked and leave their guns inside.
“We encourage people not to leave anything of value in their vehicles. We encourage people to lock their vehicles. But the combination of leaving a firearm, which can be obviously used for a variety of bad things, along with a combination of leaving it in an unlocked vehicle is certainly something we discourage people from doing,” he said.
If you do leave a firearm in your car, you should always lock your car doors. Keep track of the serial number as well, so if it is stolen and reported, the firearm can be tracked if it shows up in places like pawn shops, Veltkamp said.
Theft from vehicles is not limited to any specific area of Bozeman or Gallatin Valley. It can happen anywhere to anyone, which is why it is best to always leave your vehicles locked and keep valuables out of your car, he said.
“Bozeman is a very safe community, but sometimes being a safe community leads to the perception that those types of crimes don't happen here. And I can tell you, officers routinely are asked, ‘Have you ever seen this happen here before?’ and the response is usually, ‘Yes, yesterday,’” Veltkamp said.
