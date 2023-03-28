BOZEMAN, Mont. - Bozeman police are warning the community of a telephone scam where they say scammers are asking people to donate money to the Bozeman Police Department.
A Facebook post from BPD said they never call people asking for money, whether it's for fundraising, in relation to a fine or citation, to remove a warrant or anything else.
"Just like you work hard to excel at your job, scammers work hard to excel at theirs. The days of poorly written emails from a Prince needing to give you money are behind us" BPD said in the post.
They added scammers are skillful and their calls, texts or emails may look like they are from a credible source, or from friends or family.
In 2022, BPD said in the Facebook post they received reports of scammers stealing or trying to steal money from people of close to a million dollars.
Scammers will likely push their targets to immediately pay money through a particular way such as cryptocurrency, a wire transfer service, online or mobile app payment services or gift cards.
Scammers may send a check and ask their targets to cash it in, keep some of it and send the rest back.
People should be wary of parting with their money and do their research on where they are sending it, BPD said. Do not click links or call phone numbers from an unknown source.
BPD said if it seems like a scam, it probably is. "Bounce it off someone you know first or give us a call."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.